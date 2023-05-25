Officer Jason Ellis remembered 10 years after tragic line of duty death

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been ten years since Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis was murdered in an ambush on his way home from work, and his killer remains on the loose.

Ellis was shot and killed on May 25, 2013 in while he stopped to remove tree branches blocking his path on exit 34 on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bloomfield. It is believed the killer shot Ellis from a nearby hill.

Kentucky State Police Post 4 started an investigation into his death and is working with the FBI in the case. The community continues to search for answers in the case that would lead to some form of closure.

A memorial was placed at the exit soon after his death which has remained there to this day, and in 2018, Ellis was memorialized in the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial in Covington.

Two years ago, Ellis’ mother-in-law, Kris Bratten, said Ellis became a police officer to make a difference.

“He stood between good and evil, he stood for what was right, and I think more than ever today I want that to be what everyone thinks about,” Bratten said. “He stood between good and evil, and he was the sacrifice.”

A memorial service is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Bardstown Police Department at 6 p.m. From there, police will lead a procession to the Highview Chaplin cemetery at 6:45 p.m. and host a prayer service for Ellis starting at 7:15 p.m.

