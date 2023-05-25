Heartland Votes

Memorial Day weekend looks pleasant and dry before warm up

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 5/25/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
It’s almost the weekend, Heartland, and the weather is shaping up to be an excellent weekend to get outside. Cooler, drier air is heading into the region, with lows dropping down to the 50s, and possibly into the 40s in some places. Friday highs are looking like high 70s, low 80s in a few places. The weekend looks pleasant as well, with temperatures in the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday, warming up a little by Monday.

As an upper-level ridge builds in by next week, temperatures will begin to warm up to the 90s, with lows in the 60s, starting around Tuesday. Dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the week.

