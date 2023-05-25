Heartland Votes

Local seven-year-old receives gift of hearing aids

Child receives gift of hearing aids Poplar Bluff, Mo.
By Breanna Harris
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A seven-year-old boy from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, had a heartwarming reaction as he received the gift of hearing for the very first time.

Braxton Elder has struggled to hear his family at home, teachers at school and his favorite songs on the radio.

But now he is feeling pure joy, all thanks to a life-changing set of new hearing aids.

Today he was fitted and received two new hearing aids at no cost, all thanks to the Miracle Ear Foundation.

His mother, Jordan Dye, said the gift was a big relief.

“If the foundation wouldn’t have paid for it, it would be like next year probably before we could have been able to afford to get them, so I am very grateful for that,” his mother said.

Dye added that she is grateful and filled with joy that her son can now hear.

“I am glad, because he struggled in school the past two years,” she said. “So I’m just glad he’ll be able to read and catch up in school cause he was not happy.”

