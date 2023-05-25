HerrinFesta Italiana runs through Memorial Day weekend

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s the gateway to the summer as one local festival leader calls it.

HerrinFesta Italiana officially kicks off Thursday night, May 25.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, the Festa is offering more than 30 events from Thursday through Memorial Day.

The Festa President said it’s a family-friendly event and there is something for everyone.

It includes live music, a carnival and the grand parade and much more.

Other features of the annual event include a parade, car show, bocce tournaments and golf tournaments, scholarship pageant, poker runs, and of course concessions and amusement rides.

The Festa’s carnival began Thursday at 3 p.m.

A big hit this year is expected to be the Grand Parade on Saturday, which begins at 11 a.m. It will happen on Park Avenue.

Something new this year is a sensory-friendly parade, which will be just before the grand one, at 10 a.m.

“That’s what we’re all about. It’s all about showcasing our community, involving as many people as possible, having that family friendly atmosphere and welcoming summer,” said Chris Trapani, Herrin Festa president.

The free, live entertainment begins Friday night and once again all of the acts are free.

On Friday you can catch a southern Illinois favorite the Jungle Dogs. On Saturday, it’s country artist Shane Profitt and on Sunday another band with southern Illinois roots Head East.

All of the music is free inside the Farmers State Bank Free Entertainment Tent.

The President of the Festa said the free entertainment lineup is what the people wanted.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback from our attendee over the years of trying to save expense for them. Trying to provide something that’s family friendly that people can come out and enjoy and not tear the pocket book up,” said Trapani.

All of the free musical shows begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers said a new feature of this year’s event will be a welcome center, which will include indoor restrooms, baby care areas and concessions inside the civic center.

For more information on what’s happening this year at the HerrinFesta, you can find that information here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.