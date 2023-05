Heartland McDonald’s offering free breakfast for veterans, active military on Memorial Day

(KFVS) - McDonald’s restaurants throughout the Heartland are offering a free breakfast to military service members on Memorial Day.

From 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29, retired or active-duty military service members can receive a free breakfast combo of choice.

According to McDonald’s, local owners say Memorial Day is a time to remember the sacrifices made by the men and women serving and who have served in our military.

They appreciate these service members and all they have done in the community.

The following locations are offering the free breakfast:

Southeast Missouri:

Advance McDonald’s on State Highway 25

Benton McDonald’s on State Highway 77

Cape Girardeau McDonald’s on on Broadway Street

Cape Girardeau McDonald’s on William Street

Cape Girardeau McDonald’s on North Kingshighway

Charleston McDonald’s on Main Street

Dexter McDonald’s on Highway 114 West

Doniphan McDonald’s on Leroux Street

Jackson McDonald’s on Highway 61 East

Malden McDonald’s on North Douglass

Marble Hill McDonald’s on Presnell

Miner McDonald’s on E. Malone

Perryville McDonald’s on South Perryville Boulevard

Piedmont McDonald’s on South Main

Poplar Bluff McDonald’s on Westwood Boulevard

Poplar Bluff McDonald’s on Westwood at Walmart

Poplar Bluff McDonald’s on Highway 53

Sikeston McDonald’s on South Main

Van Buren McDonald’s on Current River Expressway, U.S. 60

Southern Illinois

Anna McDonald’s on East Vienna

Carbondale McDonald’s on East Main Street at University Place

Carbondale McDonald’s on South Illinois Avenue

Carterville McDonald’s on east Plaza Drive

Du Quoin McDonald’s on South Washington

Eldorado McDonald’s on U.S. 45

Harrisburg McDonald’s on South Park Avenue

Ina McDonald’s on North Avenue

Johnston City McDonald’s on Grand Avenue

Marion McDonald’s on North Court Street

Marion McDonald’s on Vernall Road at DeYoung

McLeansboro McDonald’s on West Randolph

Metropolis McDonald’s on East Fifth Street

Mount Vernon McDonald’s on Broadway

Mount Vernon McDonald’s on Potomac

Murphysboro McDonald’s on East Industrial Park Road

Pinckneyville McDonald’s on West Water Street

Vienna McDonald’s on East Vine

West City McDonald’s on North Central

West Frankfort McDonald’s on West Frankfort Plaza

Western Kentucky

Benton McDonald’s on Commerce Boulevard

Benton McDonald’s on U.S. Highway 68 East

Calvert City McDonald’s on U.S. Highway 62 West

Central City McDonald’s on South Second Street

Eddyville McDonald’s on U.S. 62 West

Marion McDonald’s on North Main Street

Mayfield McDonald’s on Cuba Road

Murray McDonald’s on North 12th Street

Paducah McDonald’s on Jackson Street

Paducah McDonald’s on Lone Oak Road

Paducah McDonald’s on Clark’s River Road

Paducah McDonald’s on Hinkleville Road

Princeton McDonald’s on Highway 62 West

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.