Hardy unveils “Mayberry” patrol unit

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - While Andy and Barney won’t be patrolling the city streets in Hardy, a patrol car like the “Mayberry Patrol Car” used in the Andy Griffith Show will be.

The City of Hardy purchased a 1959 Ford Edsel for around $5,000.

Police Chief Scott Rose said the car wouldn’t be used as a main patrol unit for the police department but would allow more opportunities to interact with the public.

“It’s basically on our police department fleet,” Rose said “Officers will come down and get in and cruise around town. Let people check it out.”

Rose said Mayberry and Hardy do have similarities.

“Hardys kind of known as a Mayberry-type town. It’s always been called a fun small town,” Rose said.

The car will be on display in Hardy throughout the summer.

The city encouraged everyone to stop and see the car if you’re in the area.

