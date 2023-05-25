Heartland Votes

Hardy unveils “Mayberry” patrol unit

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - While Andy and Barney won’t be patrolling the city streets in Hardy, a patrol car like the “Mayberry Patrol Car” used in the Andy Griffith Show will be.

The City of Hardy purchased a 1959 Ford Edsel for around $5,000.

Police Chief Scott Rose said the car wouldn’t be used as a main patrol unit for the police department but would allow more opportunities to interact with the public.

“It’s basically on our police department fleet,” Rose said “Officers will come down and get in and cruise around town. Let people check it out.”

Rose said Mayberry and Hardy do have similarities.

“Hardys kind of known as a Mayberry-type town. It’s always been called a fun small town,” Rose said.

The car will be on display in Hardy throughout the summer.

The city encouraged everyone to stop and see the car if you’re in the area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A two-vehicle crash is blocking the area of Freedom Corner on Broadway on Thursday afternoon,...
2-vehicle crash blocking area of Freedom Corner on Broadway in Cape Girardeau
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Viewer Bethany Roberts sent us video of the suspect in a van driving through her yard on...
Suspect leads officers on chase from Dexter to Sikeston
Jacob Jetton was arrested Thursday morning, May 25 on a warrant charging him with theft by...
Paducah man facing more charges for alleged illegitimate business dealings

Latest News

Sunscreen
Staying safe with sunscreen and screenings
Staying safe in the summer with sunscreen and screenings
Carruthers(left) and Martinez-Brown(right) of Paducah, Ky. have been arrested on multiple drug...
Paducah couple arrested on drug offenses
The families accuse the popular social media app of being a conduit for drug dealers to reach...
Families file lawsuit against Snapchat, blame it for drug overdose deaths
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday.
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday