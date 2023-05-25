Heartland Votes

First Alert: Slightly cooler, less humid

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/25
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT
(KFVS) - Northeast winds are bringing in slightly cooler and less humid air over the next two or three days.

Highs today will be near 80 degrees and it will be about 75 to 80 degrees on Friday.

Skies will also be sunny.

A few more clouds and maybe an isolated shower or two is possible over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Overall our dry and unusually calm pattern will continue Saturday through at least Monday.

Next week, temperatures will gradually warm with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Dry conditions are also likely to continue at least through the end of next week.

