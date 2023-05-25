Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Pleasant but dry pattern set to continue....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Our pleasant but dry pattern is set to continue for the next few days,  at least.   In the short term,  northeast winds will bring in slightly cooler and less humid air for the next 2 or 3 days.   Highs today will be near 80, and will likely be about 75 to 80 on Friday.  Dew points look to drop into the 40s and 50s…allowing for a couple of clear, cool nights as well.

Forecast models continue to develop an upper low over the southeastern part of the U.S. this weekend into into early next week.  That will push a bit of moisture west into our region…resulting in a few more clouds and maybe an isolated shower or two for the holiday weekend.  But overall the pattern will be unusually quiet and relatively comfortable from Saturday through at least Monday.  As we get into next week a gradual warming trend is expected….with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.  But even late next week there are no major features showing up that would bring rain chances,  so dry conditions are likely to continue at least through the end of next week.

