Heartland Votes

Expert advice on navigating the housing market as a first-time buyer

Median price for an existing home is around $388,000, according to the National Association of Realtors
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported the median existing home price in April dropped 1.7% compared to the same time last year. However, experts say it’s still a frustrating time to buy.

Jeff Ostrowski, an analyst with Bankrate, explained that while home prices have been dropping, interest rates have been rising, which has resulted in higher mortgage payments.

“Yes, home prices have declined, but they haven’t really declined much,” Ostrowski said. “So, the cost of that house that you want to buy might be a little bit less than it was a year ago, but not significantly so.”

He said Bankrate found typical monthly mortgage payments are 35% higher than a year ago, which can be problematic for first-time homebuyers.

Ostrowski said this is the time to look closely at finances. It doesn’t make sense to buy if homeowners are not planning to stay in a location for five years or more.

A better plan, he said, would be to work on boosting credit scores and saving for a down payment.

He also urged buyers to save money beyond the down payment. Unexpected repairs, like heating and cooling systems or a broken hot water heater, could cause owners financial hardship if they are not prepared.

Bankrate has several tips for potential homebuyers:

  • Be patient – look at local markets to determine the best time to buy
  • Use a mortgage specialist or realtor to secure pre-approvals and funding
  • Research state level programs for first-time homebuyers, if applicable
  • Create a realistic budget, including costs outside of mortgage payments such as utilities, insurance, etc.

Bankrate also has a 13-step guide for the homebuying process.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A driver crashed his vehicle into Aldi on S. Main St. in Sikeston, Mo. on Wednesday morning,...
Sikeston man crashes vehicle into grocery store
A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Viewer Bethany Roberts sent us video of the suspect in a van driving through her yard on...
Suspect leads officers on chase from Dexter to Sikeston
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news...
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Threat of US credit downgrade looms over debt ceiling talks
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Col. CQ Brown, Jr., pilots an aircraft at Nellis...
LIVE: Air Force fighter pilot tapped by Biden to be next Joint Chiefs chairman
Doors on the old Broadway Theatre were removed on Wednesday, May 24, giving us a look at what’s...
Doors on Broadway Theatre removed, rehabilitation work to begin
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend