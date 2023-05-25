Deadly crash on KY-93 N. in Lyon Co. involving pickup, bicycle

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A deadly crash on KY-93 N. involving a pickup and a bicycle is under investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were notified of a crash around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 on KY-93 N. involving a pickup and a bicycle.

Troopers say 67-year-old Newton Holt, of Kuttawa, Ky., was driving a 2002 Dodge 1500 northbound on KY-93 N. and 28-year-old Sean King, of Kuttawa, Ky., was riding a bicycle northbound on KY-93 N.

They say due to reasons believed to be related to sun glare, Holt reported not seeing King on the road. Holt’s truck hit King’s bicycle and King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holt did not report any injuries.

KSP was assisted by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Eddyville Police Department, Lyon County EMS and the Lyon County coroner.

