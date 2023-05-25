Heartland Votes

Dancing, live band draw seniors to Senior Social in Jackson, Mo.

Many seniors gathered for the monthly Senior Social on Wednesday in Jackson, Mo.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Good times were had a this month’s Senior Social at the Jackson Senior Center.

Many came out to enjoy refreshments, such as ice cream and soda, but also to cut a rug.

A live band provided music which led to plenty of dancing.

The seniors attending showed they knew how to have a good time.

Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lipe, organizer of the Senior Social, said it is exciting to see so many taking part in the event.

“It’s just an exciting time to see people of all ages out and active you know I see the same people in our parks,” said Lipe. “They’ll be the same people who will attend our Rock in the Rock Garden series on Friday nights in June. So it’s great to see them not only here at the Senior Social, but also involved in our other activities.”

The Senior Socials take place on the fourth Wednesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson Senior Center.

The annual Rockin’ the Rock Garden music series is held each Friday through the month June. The concerts are held at Rock Garden on Stoneyledge Drive. They start at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A driver crashed his vehicle into Aldi on S. Main St. in Sikeston, Mo. on Wednesday morning,...
Sikeston man crashes vehicle into grocery store
A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Viewer Bethany Roberts sent us video of the suspect in a van driving through her yard on...
Suspect leads officers on chase from Dexter to Sikeston
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Senior Social held in Jackson, Mo.
SEMO Vets will hold its March to the River event on Saturday, May 27.
SEMO Vets March to the River scheduled for May 27
Local veterans putting brushes to canvas to relax.
Heartland veterans receive therapy through art lessons
Doors on the old Broadway Theatre were removed on Wednesday, May 24, giving us a look at what’s...
Doors on Broadway Theatre removed, rehabilitation work to begin