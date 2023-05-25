Dancing, live band draw seniors to Senior Social in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Good times were had a this month’s Senior Social at the Jackson Senior Center.

Many came out to enjoy refreshments, such as ice cream and soda, but also to cut a rug.

A live band provided music which led to plenty of dancing.

The seniors attending showed they knew how to have a good time.

Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lipe, organizer of the Senior Social, said it is exciting to see so many taking part in the event.

“It’s just an exciting time to see people of all ages out and active you know I see the same people in our parks,” said Lipe. “They’ll be the same people who will attend our Rock in the Rock Garden series on Friday nights in June. So it’s great to see them not only here at the Senior Social, but also involved in our other activities.”

The Senior Socials take place on the fourth Wednesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson Senior Center.

The annual Rockin’ the Rock Garden music series is held each Friday through the month June. The concerts are held at Rock Garden on Stoneyledge Drive. They start at 7:30 p.m.

