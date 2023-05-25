Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. trains on new equipment bought with HeroFundUSA donations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In 2022, you helped us collect thousands of dollars for local first responders through the KFVS12 HeroFund Giving Day.

Now, that money is being put to use.

On Thursday, May 25, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department held a training event to learn how to use the department’s new water rescue gear.

While actual emergency situations are much different than swimming in a pool, one cape fire captain said it’s a good way to become familiar with the equipment.

“The guys are practicing their basic skills in a clear water setting,” said Capt. Andy Matthews with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. “The majority of our dive operations are done in blacked-out water where this is zero visibility, so before we start training in those conditions, we want to get a good foundation down by using the pool and getting them comfortable and familiar with the new gear.”

HeroFundUSA provided this statement on Thursday:

“HeroFundUSA’s mission is to help ensure first responder safety. We work hard so our local heroes including Fire Fighters, Law Enforcement Officers and Emergency Medical Services Personnel return home to their loved ones after every shift. Providing funding for this dive rescue gear for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and the 13 counties in Region E will help do just that. We are proud to partner with KFVS and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department leadership to enhance the safety of their Fire Fighters and the public they serve.”

The HeroFund uses money donated through events to help all first responder agencies, including law enforcement and emergency medical services.

The organization has other fundraising events throughout the year.

You can find information on their website, herofundusa.org.

