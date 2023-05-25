Heartland Votes

Boater dies in crash on Table Rock Lake

(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A boater from Chadwick, Mo., died in a crash on Table Rock Lake.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Thomas Crain, 80.

Investigators say Crain lost control of his boat near Martin’s Point on Wednesday afternoon. The crash threw Crain off his bass boat. He later died at a Branson hospital from injuries.

