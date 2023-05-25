Heartland Votes

Active shooter training held at UT Martin

The exercise was designed to stop the active-shooter threat and overload local emergency...
The exercise was designed to stop the active-shooter threat and overload local emergency systems in a realistic emergency response situation.(Weakley County EMA Facebook Page)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The active shooter exercise at University of Tennessee at Martin has concluded.

UT Martin held the exercise on May 25 on the main campus. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, the exercise was designed to stop the active-shooter threat and overload local emergency systems in a realistic emergency response situation.

The exercise took place next to the Paul Meek Library on Mt. Pelia Road. There was also a patient surge exercise at Volunteer Community Hospital and Cane Creek.

The full scale exercise provided a unique training opportunity that replicated a real world scenario. According to a post from the Weakley County EMA Facebook page, it was an intense, immersive experience but responders handled it with professionalism and efficiency.

