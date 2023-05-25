Aaron Lewis coming to the Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Musician Aaron Lewis is returning to the Heartland.

Lewis is set to perform at the Show Me Center on Saturday, June 3.

The stop is part of his 2023 Acoustic Tour.

This is not his first stop in the Heartland.

Lewis has taken the stage twice at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, in 2015 and most recently in 2020.

