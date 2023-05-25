Heartland Votes

Aaron Lewis coming to the Show Me Center

Musician Aaron Lewis is returning to the Heartland.
Musician Aaron Lewis is returning to the Heartland.(WILX)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Musician Aaron Lewis is returning to the Heartland.

Lewis is set to perform at the Show Me Center on Saturday, June 3.

The stop is part of his 2023 Acoustic Tour.

This is not his first stop in the Heartland.

Lewis has taken the stage twice at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, in 2015 and most recently in 2020.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A driver crashed his vehicle into Aldi on S. Main St. in Sikeston, Mo. on Wednesday morning,...
Sikeston man crashes vehicle into grocery store
A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Viewer Bethany Roberts sent us video of the suspect in a van driving through her yard on...
Suspect leads officers on chase from Dexter to Sikeston
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Many seniors attending the May Senior Social hit the dance floor when the band started to play.
Dancing, live band draw seniors to Senior Social in Jackson, Mo.
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off
Celebrating National Wine Day with the Peach Barn, Shawnee Hills Wine Trail