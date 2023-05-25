Heartland Votes

97-year-old woman winning awards in dog agility training

She picked up a new skill and is being recognized for her accomplishments.
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A retired nurse anesthetist is nearly 100 years old, but she’s not letting that slow down her passion.

97-year-old BJ Burgener has been training at Competitive Edge Agility on Shepherdsville Road with her 12-year-old dachshund Dante.

She’s at the facility several days a week. She used to go every day but has had to scale back a bit.

She and Dante have won awards in a wide variety of competitions, including scent work and barn hunt.

Check out the video above to see them in action!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A driver crashed his vehicle into Aldi on S. Main St. in Sikeston, Mo. on Wednesday morning,...
Sikeston man crashes vehicle into grocery store
A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Viewer Bethany Roberts sent us video of the suspect in a van driving through her yard on...
Suspect leads officers on chase from Dexter to Sikeston
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83