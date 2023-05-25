Heartland Votes

7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say

A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents were asleep.(Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a 7-year-old child is in custody after setting a house on fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff’s Department, crews responded just after 11 a.m. to reports of a house fire in the Medina area.

Officials shared a photo from the scene that appeared to show the structure engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to gain control of the fire but two people ended up suffering minor burns.

Investigators said a 7-year-old child was arrested in connection with the blaze as it appears the fire was intentionally set while the child’s parents were sleeping in the house.

The sheriff’s office did not identify any of the people involved but said the child is facing an arson charge.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is among the agencies investigating the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Timothy Baggott is being held at the Elko County, Nevada Jail on charges of possession of a...
Carbondale man arrested in Nevada; accused of stealing backhoe, driving to airport to catch flight
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard and Broadway Street on Tuesday...
1 arrested, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash near a Cape Giradeau hospital
A driver crashed his vehicle into Aldi on S. Main St. in Sikeston, Mo. on Wednesday morning,...
Sikeston man crashes vehicle into grocery store

Latest News

Monthly Senior Social held in Jackson.
Monthly Senior Social held in Jackson
7-year-old gets new hearing aids
17th Street BBQ tops list as Best BBQ in Illinois
A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
On 1st anniversary of Uvalde school shooting, Biden says ‘it’s time to act’ on gun control
The Food Network has released their list of the best barbecue joints in every state, and one...
17th Street BBQ named ‘Best BBQ in Illinois’ by the Food Network