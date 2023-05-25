17th Street BBQ named ‘Best BBQ in Illinois’ by the Food Network

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Food Network has released their list of the best barbecue joints in every state, and one Heartland staple made the list this year.

17th Street BBQ topped the list for Illinois as the best in the state.

Amy Mills, the current owner of 17th Street BBQ, said it’s an honor to receive the award.

“This award means so much to us, and it’s not just because people will come to 17th Street, it’s because it will bring people to southern Illinois,” Mills said. “And those people will visit our wineries, they’ll visit our breweries, they’ll stay in a hotel, they’ll buy a tank of gas, they’ll do some shopping. It’s an economic driver, what’s good for one of us is good for all of us.”

Mills added that this award is a testament to her team, and she is proud to carry on the legacy her father Mike started at 17th Street.

