Heartland Votes

12-year-old critically injured in ice cream truck crash taken off life support

Javier Adrian Flores-Faiardo, 12, was taken off life support after he was severely injured when...
Javier Adrian Flores-Faiardo, 12, was taken off life support after he was severely injured when an ice cream truck crashed into his home in Kenner, Louisiana.(GoFundMe)
By Maddie Kerth and Gray News staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A 12-year-old has been removed from life support days after a speeding ice cream truck crashed into his home, according to his family.

Javier Adrian Flores-Faiardo was critically injured in the crash Saturday. In a fundraising post, the boy’s family said he was left with a fractured skull and broken limbs.

His family said he was removed from life support Wednesday.

Adrian was playing video games in his bedroom when he was hit, according to his family. They say he was stuck under the rubble for 40 minutes before first responders could find him.

Javier Adrian Flores-Faiardo was critically injured when an ice cream truck crashed into his...
Javier Adrian Flores-Faiardo was critically injured when an ice cream truck crashed into his home Saturday. He was taken off life support Wednesday, his family says.

Police reported 71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor of Kenner was arrested Wednesday and initially booked on charges of negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Mansoor was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries after the crash and was later released.

His charges may be upgraded upon the child’s death.

“We’re not thinking about anything but getting Adrian back. Beyond that it will be the authorities’ responsibility to address these issues,” Luis Maradiaga, the boy’s uncle, had said previously. “We believe in God. We’re big believers and we believe justice will be done. Either way or another.”

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

The GoFundMe page has been raising money for Adrian’s family.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Viewer Bethany Roberts sent us video of the suspect in a van driving through her yard on...
Suspect leads officers on chase from Dexter to Sikeston
A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
A driver crashed his vehicle into Aldi on S. Main St. in Sikeston, Mo. on Wednesday morning,...
Sikeston man crashes vehicle into grocery store

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash is blocking Broadway on Thursday afternoon, May 25.
2-vehicle crash blocking Broadway in Cape Girardeau
The sinkhole, just off the edge of the paved shoulder on I-24, was excavated on May 22
Work zone lane restriction removed along I-24 in Lyon County after sinkhole repaired
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West...
‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky Update on May 25.
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update on May 25