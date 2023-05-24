Heartland Votes

Suspect leads officers on chase from Dexter to Sikeston

Viewer Bethany Roberts sent us video of the suspect in a van driving through her yard on Sherrie Drive in Sikeston, Mo.(Bethany Roberts)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect led officers on a chase from Dexter to Sikeston on Wednesday, May 24.

According to Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout, it started around 5 or 6 a.m. when a man reportedly stole a vehicle in Dexter.

The vehicle was later recovered, but Chief Trout said the suspect then stole a truck.

He said a Stoddard County deputy spotted the truck and followed it, going through Aquilla, north of Bloomfield.

He allegedly ditched that vehicle and then took a van.

According to Lt. Jon Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they learned a suspect accused of stealing at least vehicles was on Highway Y and heading to Sikeston.

A suspect accused of stealing at least three vehicles led officers on a chase from Dexter to Sikeston on Wednesday, May 24.

The suspect was spotted near Michael Drive and Dement Road, just outside city limits, in the van that was reported stolen.

He was taken into custody around 12:40 p.m.

According to Lt. Broom, the suspect has warrants out of Missouri and Oklahoma.

Chief Trout said charges are expected out of Dexter, Stoddard County and Sikeston.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also assisted in the investigation.

