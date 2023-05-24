Special Olympics Torch Run to take place Wednesday morning in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Special Olympics Torch Run will make its way through Sikeston on Wednesday morning, May 24.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Walmart and will then make its way through town.

Law enforcement officers will be participating in the Torch Run to raise money and awareness for Special Olympic of Missouri.

The event made its way through Cape Girardeau on Monday.

