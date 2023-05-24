Heartland Votes

Special Olympics Torch Run to take place Wednesday morning in Sikeston

Law enforcement officers are taking part in the Special Olympics Torch Run on Wednesday morning in Sikeston.
By Heartland News
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Special Olympics Torch Run will make its way through Sikeston on Wednesday morning, May 24.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Walmart and will then make its way through town.

Law enforcement officers will be participating in the Torch Run to raise money and awareness for Special Olympic of Missouri.

The event made its way through Cape Girardeau on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast
Jihad Ramadan, 34, of Cape Girardeau, was formally charged with three counts of class A...
Man accused of stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from businesses
Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard and Broadway Street on Tuesday...
1 arrested, 1 injured after two-vehicle crash near a Cape Giradeau hospital
From left: Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner were charged with first-degree murder, armed...
2 charged with murder in death of missing woman found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Special Olympics Torch Run to take place Wednesday in Sikeston
SEMO Vets will hold its March to the River event on Saturday, May 27.
SEMO Vets March to the River scheduled for May 27
The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo, Illinois will present a spring arts and crafts...
Memorial Day weekend arts and crafts fair to be held in Cairo