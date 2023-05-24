Heartland Votes

Sikeston man crashes vehicle into grocery store

A man crashed his vehicle into a Sikeston, Mo. grocery store on Wednesday morning, May 24.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to Aldi on S. Main Street around 9:13 a.m. for a vehicle hitting the building.

They say the vehicle was a 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven by a Sikeston man.

According to officers, the driver told them his foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator.

The driver refused medical treatment and his vehicle was towed from the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Sikeston code officers responded to the scene to check the stability and safety of the building.

No charges are expected, but the crash remains under investigation.

