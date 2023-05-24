Search continues for convicted murderer and prison escapee in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says an escaped inmate from Ohio has been on the loose in Henderson.

The search started around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they have been looking for 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie.

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie (Henderson Police Department)

HPD says they know Gillespie was in the area of Hays Boat Ramp after they found his shoe later in the morning.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, several officers came to the area and began searching with flashlights. We could hear neighbors gesturing for officers as if they had seen something.

We could also see a helicopter in the area.

The situation seemed to calm down after about 20 minutes, but law enforcement are still looking for Gillespie.

The early morning search originally began after police were notified of a stolen vehicle.

When they spotted it, they say they believed two escaped inmates were inside.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over near U.S. 41, but the car kept going.

According to HPD, one suspect was caught when the car crashed on Camaro Drive.

He has been identified as James Lee.

James Lee ((Source: Ohio Department of Corrections))

According to officials, Lee was in prison for burglary, and breaking and entering.

Police say Gillespie, is still on the loose, and is considered to be dangerous.

They say he was convicted of a double murder back in 2016.

You are asked to lock your doors, and turn on exterior lights. Call 911 if you have any information.

An award for up to $20,000 is being offered, according to the United States Marshals Service, for information that directly leads to the arrest of Gillespie.

According to officials, both Gillespie and Lee escaped from Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Ohio on Monday.

Police say they will continue thorough searches of areas. We will also be utilizing helicopters, drones, and FLIR (Forward Looking InfraRed) to locate and search heat signatures in uncommon areas.

Bradley Gillespie is a white man, 6′0″, 200 lbs, balding with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and pants.

We will update this story as information comes available.

