Heartland Votes

Saturn’s iconic rings are disappearing, study says

Saturn's rings may disappear in a few hundred million years.
Saturn's rings may disappear in a few hundred million years.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Saturn’s rings might not be around for much longer, relatively speaking.

A new analysis of data from NASA’s Cassini Mission suggests the rings might disappear in a few hundred million years.

That timespan is not very long considering our solar system formed about 4.6 billion years ago.

Scientists also said Saturn did not always have rings. They believe the rings were still forming when the dinosaurs were around.

Saturn’s rings are mostly made out of ice with a little bit of rocky dust.

Scientists believe meteorites push material toward Saturn as they enter the rings, which is why the rings are fading.

The analysis is published in the journal Icarus and was confirmed by two additional studies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Timothy Baggott is being held at the Elko County, Nevada Jail on charges of possession of a...
Carbondale man arrested in Nevada; accused of stealing backhoe, driving to airport to catch flight
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard and Broadway Street on Tuesday...
1 arrested, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash near a Cape Giradeau hospital
A driver crashed his vehicle into Aldi on S. Main St. in Sikeston, Mo. on Wednesday morning,...
Sikeston man crashes vehicle into grocery store

Latest News

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
"The Brady Bunch" house goes up for sale after it was renovated to look like the real deal.
Iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ house up for sale at $5.5 million after HGTV renovation
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., his...
Biden picks history-making Air Force pilot to serve as next Joint Chiefs chairman
Doors on the old Broadway Theatre were removed on Wednesday, May 24, giving us a look at what’s...
Doors on Broadway Theatre removed, rehabilitation work to begin
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches