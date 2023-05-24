Heartland Votes

Man injured in early morning shooting in Carbondale; suspect wanted

A man was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, May 24.
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, May 24.

At around 2:35 a.m., officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to the 1000 block of South Brehm Lane.

According to a release from the police department, officers found a victim with gunshot wounds, who reported that a male acquaintance shot them during an argument over a transaction.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Dept. at 618-549-2121.

