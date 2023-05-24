Heartland Votes

Paducah man accused of cutting another man with knife during argument

Jay Bledsoe, 33, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault.
Jay Bledsoe, 33, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of cutting another person with a knife during an argument.

Jay Bledsoe, 33, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault.

According to Paducah police, they responded to the 700 block of North 7th Street around 10:55 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 for a report of a physical disturbance in the area. When they arrived, officers found a man bleeding from apparent knife wounds.

Detectives interviewed multiple people at the scene and learned Bledsoe allegedly pulled out a knife and cut the victim multiple times while they were fighting on the balcony of the home.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Bledsoe was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

