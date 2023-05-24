Nationwide lifeguard shortage leads Carbondale Poplar Camp Beach to increase pay

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Young people in need of a summer job may want to dive into being a lifeguard.

There is a lifeguard shortage nationwide and that’s why leaders in Carbondale, Illinois are raising the pay to recruit a total of 15 lifeguards at Poplar Camp Beach at Cedar Lake.

This year, the starting pay is $18 an hour. That is over $3 more than what the head lifeguard position made last year at $14.60 an hour.

Cedar Lake Supervisor Eric Stead said they are also reimbursing lifeguard certification fees after you work 40 hours, plus a $250 sign-on bonus.

“If you know anybody who wants to be a lifeguard, please, please go on explorecarbondale.com and apply,” Stead said.

They currently have nine lifeguards on staff, but they will continue to hire through the entirety of the summer. Stead added that they may hire more than 15.

The beach opens for the season on Saturday, May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

