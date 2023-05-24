Heartland Votes

Nationwide lifeguard shortage leads Carbondale Poplar Camp Beach to increase pay

There is a lifeguard shortage nationwide and that’s why leaders in Carbondale, Illinois are...
There is a lifeguard shortage nationwide and that’s why leaders in Carbondale, Illinois are raising the pay to recruit a total of 15 lifeguards at Poplar Camp Beach at Cedar Lake.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Young people in need of a summer job may want to dive into being a lifeguard.

There is a lifeguard shortage nationwide and that’s why leaders in Carbondale, Illinois are raising the pay to recruit a total of 15 lifeguards at Poplar Camp Beach at Cedar Lake.

This year, the starting pay is $18 an hour. That is over $3 more than what the head lifeguard position made last year at $14.60 an hour.

Cedar Lake Supervisor Eric Stead said they are also reimbursing lifeguard certification fees after you work 40 hours, plus a $250 sign-on bonus.

“If you know anybody who wants to be a lifeguard, please, please go on explorecarbondale.com and apply,” Stead said.

They currently have nine lifeguards on staff, but they will continue to hire through the entirety of the summer. Stead added that they may hire more than 15.

The beach opens for the season on Saturday, May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard and Broadway Street on Tuesday...
1 arrested, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash near a Cape Giradeau hospital
A driver crashed his vehicle into Aldi on S. Main St. in Sikeston, Mo. on Wednesday morning,...
Sikeston man crashes vehicle into grocery store

Latest News

The midway will be open daily from Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off with music, food and more
SEMO Vets will hold its March to the River event on Saturday, May 27.
SEMO Vets March to the River scheduled for May 27
Local veterans putting brushes to canvas to relax.
Heartland veterans receive therapy through art lessons
Maybe you remember when Tina Turner once played to a sold out crowd at the Show Me Center in...
Looking back: Tina Turner plays to sold-out crowd at Show Me Center