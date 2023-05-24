MRV Banks to host 10-year anniversary celebration

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - MRV Banks, a locally-owned independent bank, is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a release from the Public Relations Director Jessica Williams, the event is to celebrate the bank’s 10-year anniversary serving the Cape Girardeau community. MRV Banks, which has two locations in Cape Girardeau, wanted to hold this event as a way to thank all of its loyal customers and employees for their support over the years.

The celebration will include complimentary food and drinks from local food vendors including 2 Sides Grillin BBQ, Turk Dawgs and Ty’s Summer Sno. There will also be giveaways for attendees that include St. Louis Cardinals tickets, and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. The event will take place at MRV Banks’ south location on 101 S. Mount Auburn Rd.

“MRV Banks has been fortunate to have a great team that has served this community and our local businesses,” said MRV Banks’ Senior Vice President and Market President Robbie Guard. “We are proud to celebrate 10 years of business in Cape Girardeau and we want the community to know we are grateful for their business and for the many years of partnership.”

According to the release, MRV Banks was founded in 2007 and is one of the fastest-growing banks in Missouri. It is the 49th largest bank in the state out of 215 state-chartered banks. MRV Banks has locations in Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau, Festus and its newest location in St. Charles.

For more information visit www.mrvbanks.com or call (573) 883-8222.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.