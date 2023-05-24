Heartland Votes

Looking back: Tina Turner plays to sold-out crowd at Show Me Center

Maybe you remember when Tina Turner once played to a sold out crowd at the Show Me Center in 1987.
Maybe you remember when Tina Turner once played to a sold out crowd at the Show Me Center in 1987.(Show Me Center)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Maybe you remember when Tina Turner once played to a sold-out crowd at the Show Me Center.

The date was Thursday, October 15, 1987.

Show Me Center leaders say Turner performed the third-ever concert at the venue, and she was their first concert to sell out.

The total attendance that night was 7,251.

Her setlist included hits such as What’s Love Got to Do With It, Proud Mary and more. You can click here to listen to the full list.

Caption

Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ‘70s died Tuesday after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83.

