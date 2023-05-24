Leaders in Marion expect an economic boom with the return of the OVC Baseball Tournament

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Baseball Conference Tournament is returning to Marion, Illinois this week for the first time since 2019.

Local leaders are expecting an economic boom.

“This is a huge weekend for southern Illinois in general, but with the Ohio Valley Conference coming to the area, we’re extremely excited,” said Executive Director of visitSI Ashlee Spiller.

She said they are expecting thousands of dollars to be spent here locally.

“We definitely expect to see a big jump over the weekend for sure, because of the tournament,” Spiller said. “We know that well over $50,000 will be spent in the area just from the tournament alone. And we’re really excited to see them out in the area.”

Eight baseball teams from the Ohio Valley Conference will be playing in Marion beginning Wednesday morning on May 24 through Saturday, May 27.

One local hotel is excited to have players and staff back in their rooms.

“Being able to host a team here gives us an opportunity to really show the hospitality skills that we work on, day in and day out, hoping to provide them with a good experience, so that whenever they come back next year, they chose to stay at our property as opposed to anybody else that’s here,” said GM for Country Inn and Suites in Marion Nicole Bethel.

Games kickoff Wednesday in Marion at 9 a.m. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m.

For more information on the OVC Tournament, visit their website.

