Heartland Votes

Knoxville man arrested after biting ‘large chunk of flesh’ from man’s face, report says

A Knoxville man reportedly threw the victim on the ground and bit a piece of his face off.
Amini Sekibibi
Amini Sekibibi(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after biting a “large chunk of flesh” from another man’s face, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The incident happened Wednesday around 5 a.m., according to the report, on Wimpole Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area to find a man, identified as the victim, bleeding heavily from his face. While there, the man, who was being propped up by a group of friends, reportedly told the officers that the suspect, Amini Sekibibi, who had been with the group, bit him.

“The victim stated that he, the suspect, and several other people were hanging out when the suspect began making mouth gestures at him,” the report said. “He said the suspect then grabbed him by the neck and threw him to the ground.”

Once on the ground, Sekibibi bit him and removed a piece of the victim’s face, the report said. Officers managed to track Sekibibi down at a nearby apartment, taking him into custody.

Sekibibi was charged with aggravated assault. The victim was treated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast
Jihad Ramadan, 34, of Cape Girardeau, was formally charged with three counts of class A...
Man accused of stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from businesses
A beautiful view of Tower Rock on a sunny day.
First Alert: Warm trend continues with isolated afternoon showers possible
Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly two-vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday,...
4-year-old dies in 2-vehicle crash in Carlisle County, KSP investigating

Latest News

Bill requiring all day kindergarten headed to governor’s desk
Bill requiring all day kindergarten headed to governor’s desk
The Ohio Valley Baseball Conference Tournament is returning to Marion, Illinois this week for...
Leaders in Marion expect an economic boom with the return of the OVC Baseball Tournament
Economic boom expected with OVC Tournament return to Marion
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Blvd. and Broadway Street this...
1 arrested, 1 injured after two-vehicle crash near Southeast Hospital
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast