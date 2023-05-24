Heartland Tournament Baseball and Softball results from Tuesday 5/23

Heartland Votes

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball tournament results from Tuesday 5/23.
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the High School Baseball and Softball tournament results from Tuesday 5/23.

Class 1 H.S. Softball State Championship

Valle Catholic-2

Condordia-1

Final 9 innings

Class 3 Baseball Sectional

Scott City-5

Portageville-6

Final 8 innings

**Portageville will host West Co. Thursday in Quarterfinals**

Class 4 Baseball Sectional

Potosi-0

Kennett-4

Final

**Kennett plays John Burroughs Thursday in Quarterfinals**

