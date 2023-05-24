Heartland Tournament Baseball and Softball results from Tuesday 5/23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the High School Baseball and Softball tournament results from Tuesday 5/23.
Class 1 H.S. Softball State Championship
Valle Catholic-2
Condordia-1
Final 9 innings
Class 3 Baseball Sectional
Scott City-5
Portageville-6
Final 8 innings
**Portageville will host West Co. Thursday in Quarterfinals**
Class 4 Baseball Sectional
Potosi-0
Kennett-4
Final
**Kennett plays John Burroughs Thursday in Quarterfinals**
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.