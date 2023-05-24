Heartland Votes

Four men wanted in separate cases by Union County Sheriff’s Office

Four men are wanted in Union County.
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Four men are wanted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, some of whom could be considered armed and dangerous.

35-year-old Isaiah Massie is wanted for Failure to Appear with the Original Offense of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence.

Massie is 6′01″, 205 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

His last residence was in the Tamms area.

53-year-old Jamison P. Moore is wanted for Failure to Appear with the Original Offense of Driving While Under the Influence.

Moore is 6′02, 165 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

His last residence was in the Anna area.

58-year-old Jeffery D. Mull is wanted for Failure to Appear, Original Offense of Driving While License Revoked/Suspended.

Mull is 5′07, 185 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

His last residence was in the Anna area.

59-year-old Michael W. Moore is wanted for Failure to Appear with the Original Offense of Retail Theft.

He is 5′09, 185 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

His last residence was in the Wolf Lake area.

