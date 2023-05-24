Four men wanted in separate cases by Union County Sheriff’s Office

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Four men are wanted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, some of whom could be considered armed and dangerous.

35-year-old Isaiah Massie is wanted for Failure to Appear with the Original Offense of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence.

Massie is 6′01″, 205 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

His last residence was in the Tamms area.

53-year-old Jamison P. Moore is wanted for Failure to Appear with the Original Offense of Driving While Under the Influence.

Moore is 6′02, 165 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

His last residence was in the Anna area.

58-year-old Jeffery D. Mull is wanted for Failure to Appear, Original Offense of Driving While License Revoked/Suspended.

Mull is 5′07, 185 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

His last residence was in the Anna area.

59-year-old Michael W. Moore is wanted for Failure to Appear with the Original Offense of Retail Theft.

He is 5′09, 185 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

His last residence was in the Wolf Lake area.

