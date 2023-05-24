First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes

By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today will be the warmest day of the week, as we get back into a slightly cooler (and less humid) northeast flow pattern starting Thursday.  For today we’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies again, with highs in the mid 80s and dew points in the 60s.  An isolated shower or two looks possible but chances look a bit lower than on Tuesday.   Over the next few days an upper level high will develop to our north….with an upper  low over the southeastern states.  This will give us a northeast wind,  bringing temps and humidity levels down just a bit and making for more pleasant but dry conditions.

The upcoming holiday weekend continues to look relatively quiet and pleasant.  About the only issue is a surge of moisture moving in from the east at some point Saturday and Sunday.  This would bring more clouds and a few showers….but overall rain chances continue to look pretty low.  Temps will be close to average for late May, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and only moderate humidity levels.  Next week looks warm but still dry as we transition into early June.

