First Alert: Warmest day of the week

(KFVS) - Today will be the warmest day of the week, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

It will also be humid.

An isolated shower or two is possible, but chances look a bit lower than on Tuesday.

Over the next few days it will be cooler and less humid.

A northeast wind will help keep temperatures in the uppers 70s to around 80 degrees and keep humidity levels down.

Memorial Day weekend is looking pleasant, but there will be more clouds and few possible showers. Overall rain chances continue to look very low.

Temps will be closer to average for late May, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and only moderate humidity levels.

Next week is looking warm and dry.

