BROOKLINE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cooter Baseball team defeated Greenwood 14-3 Wednesday, May 24, in the Class 1 Quarterfinals in Brookline.

With the win, the Wildcats advance to the Final Four in Ozark.

Cooter will play the winner of St. Elizabeth and Liberal at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

