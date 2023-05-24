CommUNITY Dinner to be held in the heart Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The table is about to be set for a very large family-style dinner in Carbondale.

Residents are invited to attend the first-ever Carbondale CommUNITY Dinner on Saturday, June 3.

The City of Carbondale said the meal is to “celebrate the spirit of community and togetherness.”

They believe it is a perfect opportunity for residents to get to know each other and reconnect with old friends.

The event is free and open to the public.

It will be held outdoors on Washington Street, which will be closed to traffic for the event.

Residents can enjoy the three-course meal on a first-come basis during two seatings, each serving 80 people.

The first meal begins at 6 p.m. and the second one is set for 7:30 p.m.

The menu, prepared by The Substitute Chef, will be mixed greens salad, red beans and rice, crawfish étouffée, and cranberry apple croissant pudding.

Organizers from various groups have come together to host the dinner.

These include Arthur Agency, Carbondale Main Street, Food Works, Rotary Serves Food, The Substitute Chef, WDBX and numerous other community leaders and organizations.

For more information about the Carbondale CommUNITY Dinner, click here for the event Facebook page.

