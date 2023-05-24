Cape Girardeau PD designates ‘Safe Exchange’ spaces

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department has designated a “Safe Exchange Zone,” with two parking spaces in front of the police department building at 2530 Maria Louise Ln.

According to a statement from the dept., the parking spaces are for those who may be buying or selling an online item and need a safe place to make the exchange. The designated spaces is also for those who may have other needs that require meeting in public.

The police dept. added that the safe zone is under 24-hour video surveillance.

Additionally, the police dept. urges those who may not be able to use the safe zone to use a public parking lot that is well-lit and under surveillance and never go alone. Communicate with friends or family, and let them know where you are going, what you are doing and what time you are meeting. Never meet at your home or agree to transactions occurring at night.

If there is an emergency, call 911 immediately.

