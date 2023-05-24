Heartland Votes

Bill requiring all day kindergarten headed to governor’s desk

Bill requiring all day kindergarten headed to governor’s desk
Bill requiring all day kindergarten headed to governor’s desk
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All day kindergarten could soon be a requirement in Illinois if Governor J.B. Pritzker signs off on a bill that’s on his desk.

Every public school district in the state will have to have all-day kindergarten by the 2027-2028 school year.

Supporters say the move will give children more time in the classroom and make childcare easier for working parents.

It originally required districts to make the changes starting next school year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast
Jihad Ramadan, 34, of Cape Girardeau, was formally charged with three counts of class A...
Man accused of stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from businesses
A beautiful view of Tower Rock on a sunny day.
First Alert: Warm trend continues with isolated afternoon showers possible
Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly two-vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday,...
4-year-old dies in 2-vehicle crash in Carlisle County, KSP investigating

Latest News

The Ohio Valley Baseball Conference Tournament is returning to Marion, Illinois this week for...
Leaders in Marion expect an economic boom with the return of the OVC Baseball Tournament
Economic boom expected with OVC Tournament return to Marion
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Blvd. and Broadway Street this...
1 arrested, 1 injured after two-vehicle crash near Southeast Hospital
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast