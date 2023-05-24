12 Ky. counties randomly selected for post-primary election inquiries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Attorney General’s Office has announced the randomly selected counties that will have an inquiry of election results from the 2023 Primary.

The counties are Boyd, Boyle, Bracken, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Harrison, Hopkins, Madison, Nelson, Owsley, and Trigg Counties.

“This process helps ensure election integrity and transparency in the Commonwealth,” said Assistant Deputy Attorney General Amy Burke, in a news release. “Our Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) conducts these important inquiries, and we have tremendous confidence in our team and their work.”

The inquiry is part of state law which requires the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to administer post-election inquiries in no fewer than twelve counties.

The Attorney General’s office will present its findings to grand juries and chief circuit judges in each selected county.

State law prohibits counties from being the subject of two consecutive inquiries. Counties that were ineligible for that latest drawing include Anderson, Breathitt, Christian, Daviess, Jefferson, LaRue, Laurel, Oldham, Owen, Rowan, Shelby, and Webster Counties. The post-election inquiries previously conducted in these counties revealed no criminal conduct.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.