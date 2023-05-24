Heartland Votes

12 Ky. counties randomly selected for post-primary election inquiries

Kentucky’s Attorney General’s Office has announced the twelve randomly selected counties that...
Kentucky’s Attorney General’s Office has announced the twelve randomly selected counties that will have an inquiry of election results from the 2023 Primary.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Attorney General’s Office has announced the randomly selected counties that will have an inquiry of election results from the 2023 Primary.

The counties are Boyd, Boyle, Bracken, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Harrison, Hopkins, Madison, Nelson, Owsley, and Trigg Counties.

“This process helps ensure election integrity and transparency in the Commonwealth,” said Assistant Deputy Attorney General Amy Burke, in a news release. “Our Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) conducts these important inquiries, and we have tremendous confidence in our team and their work.”

The inquiry is part of state law which requires the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to administer post-election inquiries in no fewer than twelve counties.

The Attorney General’s office will present its findings to grand juries and chief circuit judges in each selected county.

State law prohibits counties from being the subject of two consecutive inquiries. Counties that were ineligible for that latest drawing include Anderson, Breathitt, Christian, Daviess, Jefferson, LaRue, Laurel, Oldham, Owen, Rowan, Shelby, and Webster Counties. The post-election inquiries previously conducted in these counties revealed no criminal conduct.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard and Broadway Street on Tuesday...
1 arrested, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash near a Cape Giradeau hospital
Jihad Ramadan, 34, of Cape Girardeau, was formally charged with three counts of class A...
Man accused of stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from businesses

Latest News

Four men are wanted in Union County.
Four men wanted in separate cases by Union County Sheriff’s Office
Man crashes vehicle into Sikeston grocery store
A driver crashed his vehicle into Aldi on S. Main St. in Sikeston, Mo. on Wednesday morning,...
Sikeston man crashes vehicle into grocery store
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Residents are invited to attend the first-ever Carbondale CommUNITY Dinner on Saturday, June 3.
CommUNITY Dinner to be held in the heart Carbondale