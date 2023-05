CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re grabbing lunch in downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, you’ll likely run into a detour on Broadway.

Crews were trimming trees and have the road blocked off.

No word on how long the work could take, but be aware you may need to slow down or take an alternate route.

