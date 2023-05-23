Heartland Votes

Stormwater project in Cape Girardeau to close part of Brookwood Dr., Sherwood Dr.

City leaders say the Sherwood/Brookwood drainage improvement projects will begin after the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 29.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau is residents to road work in the Brookwood Drive and Sherwood Drive areas.

City leaders say the Sherwood/Brookwood drainage improvement projects will begin after the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 29.

The work will begin at the Brookwood site.

Brookwood will be closed at Masters Drive near Dennis Scivally Park for a few weeks. Drivers in the area will be directed to local detours.

When that work is finished, contractors will move to the Sherwood site.

According to the city, this project is one of a series of projects in the Lisa Branch Watershed approved by voters in the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax renewal of 2018. It involves replacing the existing drainage structures on Brookwood near Masters Drive and on Sherwood near Westwood with large structures to accommodate more water flow and reduce local street and yard flooding.

They say the work will be done from downstream to upstream.

The project is contracted to Fronabarger Concreters for $660,754.

