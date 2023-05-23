Paducah man arrested for drug trafficking charges after traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, May 23 at 12:21 p.m., detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle on Wayne Sullivan Drive.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, during the traffic stop, detectives learned the driver, 39-year-old Luciano Lucatero, of Paducah, Ky., didn’t have a driver’s license. Detectives conducted a search of the vehicle and found approximately 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine packaged for sale, as well as a digital scale.

Lucatero was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

After further investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for Lucatero’s home. During the search, detectives found approximately 18 pounds of marijuana that was concealed in the trunk of a vehicle on the property and a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Lucatero has been charged with failure to signal, no operator’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana over five pounds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

