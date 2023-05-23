Heartland Votes

Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster passed away in 2019. The sisters were going relocate her remains...
Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster passed away in 2019. The sisters were going relocate her remains and expected to find bones. They found her intact body instead, which appeared to be incorrupt.
By Morgan Mobley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOWER, Mo. (KCTV) - The small town of Gower, Missouri, is getting hundreds of visitors this week as people come from all over for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, founder of the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, passed away in May of 2019.

Four years later, the sisters decided to dig up her remains and place them under an alter in the chapel.

They expected to find bones. Instead, inside her wooden coffin with a crack down the middle, they found her intact body. It appeared to be incorrupt.

It’s now being called “a miracle in Missouri.”

People of the Catholic faith have been pouring into the town for a chance to see, touch and pray with Sister Lancaster.

“People are looking for a miracle,” said Gina McKee. “They’re looking for hope. They’re on their knees.”

If you would like to witness Sister Lancaster’s body, you can do so at the monastery until May 29.

“It’s neat to think about the stories we read about, happening in our own time,” said James Merrick, “blessing and making sacred our own time.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
Cape Girardeau police are investigating multiple shootings reported over the weekend.
2 injured; homes, vehicles damaged in multiple Cape Girardeau shootings
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast
A man allegedly threatened people with a gun while fishing at the Sikeston Sports Complex Lake...
Man allegedly threatened people with gun while fishing at Sikeston Sports Complex Lake
Monroe County fatal train crash
Missouri semi-truck driver killed after crash involving a train

Latest News

The Ohio Valley Baseball Conference Tournament is returning to Marion, Illinois this week for...
Leaders in Marion expect an economic boom with the return of the OVC Baseball Tournament
Economic boom expected with OVC Tournament return to Marion
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Blvd. and Broadway Street this...
1 arrested, 1 injured after two-vehicle crash near Southeast Hospital
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a stolen...
Sheriff: Carbondale man steals backhoe, drives to airport and catches flight to West Coast
Generic Gavel
Jury recommends more than 50 years in prison for Missouri mom whose two children died in hot car