Nelly to perform at The Carson Center in Paducah

Hip-hop artist Nelly will perform at The Carson Center in Paducah, Kentucky in August.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Hip-hop artist Nelly will perform at The Carson Center in August.

Tickets for the show go on sale May 26 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online or by calling 270-450-4444.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on August 5.

The St. Louis native saw success after his solo 2000 release, Country Grammar. The album had three hits and he won three Grammy awards, becoming an MTV favorite.

