Mound City National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day program

A Memorial Day program will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at the Mound City National...
A Memorial Day program will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at the Mound City National Cemetery.(KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT
MOUND CITY, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - A Memorial Day program will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at the Mound City National Cemetery.

The program will remember and honor all military members who have served or are currently serving. Richard Kuenneke will be the keynote speaker at the program. All members of the local community are welcome to attend.

There will no parking in the cemetery until after the event is over, but visitors may park on the outer perimeter of the ceremony and walk into the cemetery’s main gate.

Additionally, there will be assistance in gravesite locations at the Administration building and throughout the cemetery. Guests may also choose to use the grave locator prior to their visit.

The cemetery is located at 141 State Highway 37 in Mound City, Ill.

