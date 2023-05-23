Memorial Day weekend at Fort D historic site

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local re-enactors will honor the memory of veterans past and present for Memorial Day weekend.

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, there will be a special make-and-take activity at Fort D on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for adults and children. You’ll learn about the “Language of the Fan” and paint your own fan to take home.

Admission to the weekend events is free and the make-and-take activity is available for a $2 donation.

Fort D is one of four forts built around the city of Cape Girardeau in 1861, according to the website.

Of the four earthen forts, only Fort D still exists. It’s located five blocks south of the intersection of Missouri Route 74 and Sprigg Street, just west of the Mississippi River bridge.

It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on August 1, 2019.

