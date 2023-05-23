Heartland Votes

Memorial Day weekend at Fort D historic site

A look at Fort D in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday, May 27.
A look at Fort D in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday, May 27.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local re-enactors will honor the memory of veterans past and present for Memorial Day weekend.

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, there will be a special make-and-take activity at Fort D on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for adults and children. You’ll learn about the “Language of the Fan” and paint your own fan to take home.

Admission to the weekend events is free and the make-and-take activity is available for a $2 donation.

Fort D is one of four forts built around the city of Cape Girardeau in 1861, according to the website.

Of the four earthen forts, only Fort D still exists. It’s located five blocks south of the intersection of Missouri Route 74 and Sprigg Street, just west of the Mississippi River bridge.

It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on August 1, 2019.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau police are investigating multiple shootings reported over the weekend.
2 injured; homes, vehicles damaged in multiple Cape Girardeau shootings
A couple of "Real Housewives" star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Teaser trailer released for new series set in Benton, Ill. starring Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’
A crash on Interstate 24 involving a motorcycle has sent one man to the hospital in McCracken...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash on I-24
A man allegedly threatened people with a gun while fishing at the Sikeston Sports Complex Lake...
Man allegedly threatened people with gun while fishing at Sikeston Sports Complex Lake
Monroe County fatal train crash
Missouri semi-truck driver killed after crash involving a train

Latest News

Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will open for the season Saturday, May 27.
Cape Splash opening May 27
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
An annual, two-day rendezvous features shooting competitions, military drills, dancing, music...
53rd annual Fort de Chartres Rendezvous June 3-4
Crews were trimming trees and have the road blocked off.
Tree trimming closes portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau