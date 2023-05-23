Heartland Votes

Memorial Day weekend arts and crafts fair to be held in Cairo

The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo, Illinois will present a spring arts and crafts...
The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo, Illinois will present a spring arts and crafts fair on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 beginning at noon each day.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAIRO, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo, Illinois will present a spring arts and crafts fair on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 beginning at noon each day.

Besides artwork and various crafts, the fair will also include food, apparel, jewelry, entertainment and fireworks. The fair will take place at 815 Commercial Ave.

The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo, Illinois will present a spring arts and crafts...
The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo, Illinois will present a spring arts and crafts fair on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 beginning at noon each day.(Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center)

For free vendor sign-up, visit the fine arts center website or call (618) 306-5785.

