MDC considers raising price of permits

The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing adjusting prices for most hunting,...
The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing adjusting prices for most hunting, fishing, trapping and commercial permits.(Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing adjusting prices for most hunting, fishing, trapping and commercial permits.

According to a release from the MDC, the proposal is an effort to keep up with the rising costs of goods and services used to manage more than 1,000 conservation areas, as well as nature centers, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries and other facilities.

The MDC received initial approval on the proposed permit price adjustments from the Missouri Conservation Commission at an open meeting on Friday, May 19 at City Hall in Washington, Mo.

Some of the proposed permit price increases include:

  • The price of a resident hunting and fishing permit would go from $19 to $20.50. The average price for surrounding states is $42.47.
  • The price of a resident fishing permit would go from $12 to $13. The average price for surrounding states is $23.
  • The price of a resident small game hunting permit would go from $10 to $10.50. The average price for surrounding states is $26.57.
  • The price of a resident trapping permit would go from$10 to $11. The average price for surrounding states is $29.38.
  • The price of a resident spring turkey permit would go from $17 to $18. The average price for surrounding states is $47.69
  • The price of a resident firearm deer permit would go from $17 to $18. The average price for surrounding states is $54.06.
  • The price of a resident antlerless deer permit would go from $7 to $7.50. The average price for surrounding states is $24.21.
  • The price of a youth resident antlerless deer permit would go from $7 to $7.50. The average price for surrounding states is $24.21.
  • Those under 16 and over 65 years of age will still get no-cost small-game hunting permits and no-cost fishing permits.

According to the release, the Show-Me State is home to more than 1 million anglers, 500,000 hunters and several thousand trappers, and as a result, the MDC issues nearly 2.6 million hunting, fishing and trapping permits each year. Most MDC permit prices have remained the same for the past 20 years while costs for goods and services have increased significantly since then.

“In early 2003, the price of a resident firearms deer permit was $17 and the cost of a gallon of unleaded gas was $1.42,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “Jump ahead two decades to May 2023 when the cost of a resident firearms deer permit is still $17 while the cost of a gallon of gas is about $3.30. That cost increase really adds up considering MDC purchased nearly 908,000 gallons of gas in 2022 to run vehicles and equipment.”

Pauley added that, on average, most resident hunting and fishing permit prices would be adjusted by about $1.

According to the release, permit sales account for about 17 percent of MDC annual revenue. Additional revenue from permit sales will help the MDC maintain and improve its nationally recognized programs and services for hunters, anglers, wildlife watcher and others.

MDC will seek public comments about its proposed permit price adjustments, then compile comments received and share them with the Mo. Conservation Commission prior to the open commission meeting on September 8. At this meeting, the commission will give final consideration to the proposed permit price adjustments and if approved, the changes would go into effect on February 29, 2024.

To submit a comment, visit mdc.mo.gov/permits/permit-price-adjustments-2023.

