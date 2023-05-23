Heartland Votes

Man pleads guilty in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash that killed one, injured others

John Bennett pled guilty in court Tuesday
John Bennett pled guilty in court Tuesday
By Marina Silva
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A boater pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor boating while intoxicated charge for a deadly crash in the summer of 2020.

A judge sentenced John Bennett to a six-month suspended sentence, two years of probation, and a $1,000 fine.

That crash killed Dawn Marie Steinkuehler.

“It’s just destroyed, just shattered our family,” said Charlie Terrell, Marie’s brother

Terrell was one of several family and friends in the courtroom for the sentencing on Tuesday. The family did not agree with the deal.

The Camden County prosecutor’s office refused to interview about the plea agreement. In court, the assistant prosecutor told the judge he didn’t have the evidence to continue with the more serious charges.

The crash report explains the crash happened as Bennett was driving his boat on Lake of the Ozarks in July 2020. He hit another boat full of people, killing Steinkuehler and seriously injuring her husband and daughter.

”She was the baby of the family. kept everybody together. We were as close as a family can be. We talked every day, every day, numerous times,” said Terrell.

